77-Year-Old Bengaluru Man Loses Rs 67 Lakh In Pre-IPO Investment Fraud, Case Registered

A 77-year-old Bengaluru resident has filed a case against unknown persons after being allegedly cheated of Rs 67.10 lakh in a pre-IPO investment scam. The senior citizen has alleged the fraud was carried out by a group of persons posing as representatives of a reputed wealth management firm.

Following a complaint, the Cyber Crime Police have registered a case. According to police, the victim was approached on Nov. 25 by a person identifying himself as Yatin Shah. He claimed to be an advisor with IIFL Wealth Management. The accused allegedly promised large pre-IPO share allotments and assured high returns. The victim was deceived into transferring large sums of money to the accused, only to later realise that he had been cheated.

The accused allegedly convinced the complainant to sign an account agreement and pay an initial Rs 5 lakh for the ICICI Prudential AMC issue. The amount was transferred via RTGS on Dec. 16 to a company-linked account.