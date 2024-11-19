Zinka Logistics IPO Allotment Today: Latest GMP And How To Check Status Online?

The initial public offering (IPO) of Zinka Logistics Solution Ltd., received a lukewarm demand from investors on the last day of bidding as the mainboard issue was subscribed nearly 2 times.

The Rs 1,114.72-crore IPO of the parent company of the Flipkart-backed BlackBuck app was subscribed 1.86 times on Monday. The investors across categories applied for 4,19,57,676 shares as compared to 2,25,67,270 shares on offer.

Employees subscribed to their quota 9.88 times, booking 2,56,878 shares against the 26,000 set aside for them.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked their segment 2.76 times by applying for 3,32,68,698 shares against the 1,20,66,813 shares on offer.

The retail category received bids for 69,41,808 shares compared to 41,89,783 shares on offer. The retail portion was subscribed 1.66 times. The Non-institutional investors (NIIs) applied for 14,90,292 shares against the 62,84,674 shares set aside for them, subscribing to their quota by 24%.

BlackBuck IPO price band was set between Rs 259 and Rs 273 per share. The IPO consists of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 550 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to Rs 565 crore.