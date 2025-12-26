Zepto To File Confidential DRHP: Why Do Companies Opt For This Route To Launch IPO?

Quick commerce unicorn Zepto is set to pre-file its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with market regulator SEBI on Dec. 26. The filing will be done through the confidential route, according to news agency PTI. The company is targeting a stock market listing sometime next year.

This move could make Zepto one of the youngest startups to list on Indian stock exchanges. If things go as per plan, Zepto will join its key rivals that are already listed. Zomato, owned by Eternal, was listed on the stock exchanges in 2021. Swiggy made its market debut in November 2024.

Zepto is currently valued at around $7 billion. Since its launch, it has raised about $1.8 billion, or nearly Rs 16,000 crore, from leading global and domestic investors.

Zepto became a unicorn in August 2023 after raising $200 million in its Series E funding round. The funding valued the startup at $1.4 billion. Founded by Stanford University dropouts Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, Zepto quickly expanded its 10-minute grocery delivery model across several major Indian cities.