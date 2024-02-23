Zenith Drugs IPO Allotment: Step-By-Step Guide To Check Allotment Status
Zenith Drugs IPO was subscribed 179.18 times by February 22, 2024.
On the last day of subscription for Zenith Drugs IPO, the total subscription reached 179.18 times, with qualified institutions subscribing 106.72 times, non-institutional buyers 368.77 times and retail investors 139.28 times, as per chittogarh.com.
The SME IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 40.68 crore with entirely fresh issue of 51.49 lakh shares. IPO was open for subscription on February 19 and closed on February 22. The price band was set between Rs 75 to Rs 79 per share for the minimum lot size for an application is 1600 Shares.
The allotment for the Zenith Drugs IPO is expected to be finalised on Friday, February 23, 2024.
Investors can check the Zenith Drugs IPO allotment status on the official webiste of registrar for the IPO, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.
How to check Zenith Drugs IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd
Visit the official website of Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd here: https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_Allotment.html
Select any one server to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "Zenith Drugs Limited" from the list of companies.
In the Selection Type dropdown, choose either Application number, Beneficiary Id, or PAN ID.
Enter the required information, which could be your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Beneficiary Id.
Complete the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the "Search" button to check your allotment status
Zenith Drugs IPO Listing Date
Shares of Zenith Drugs IPO will be listed on NSE SME on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.
Zenith Drugs IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Monday, February 19
IPO Close Date: Thursday, February 22
Basis of Allotment: Friday, February 23
Initiation of Refunds: Monday, February 26
Credit of Shares to Demat: Monday, February 26
Listing Date: Tuesday, February 27
About Zenith Drugs Limited
Zenith Drugs Limited, founded in 2000, is a pharmaceutical company specializing in affordable, high-quality medicines, including generics. Committed to quality, they adhere to WHO-GMP guidelines and hold ISO 9001:2015 certification. With a diverse product range and over 600 FDA-approved products, they are expanding with a new facility in Madhya Pradesh. The company exports to countries in Central America, the Caribbean, Pacific regions, Southeast Asia, and Africa. Known for third-party manufacturing, they collaborate with companies like Ajanta Pharma. As of March 31, 2023, they have 89 employees, 61 on payroll, and 28 on contract.