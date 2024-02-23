Zenith Drugs IPO Allotment: Step-By-Step Guide To Check Allotment Status

On the last day of subscription for Zenith Drugs IPO, the total subscription reached 179.18 times, with qualified institutions subscribing 106.72 times, non-institutional buyers 368.77 times and retail investors 139.28 times, as per chittogarh.com.

The SME IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 40.68 crore with entirely fresh issue of 51.49 lakh shares. IPO was open for subscription on February 19 and closed on February 22. The price band was set between Rs 75 to Rs 79 per share for the minimum lot size for an application is 1600 Shares.

The allotment for the Zenith Drugs IPO is expected to be finalised on Friday, February 23, 2024.