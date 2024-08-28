NDTV ProfitIPOsZappfresh Files Preliminary Papers For IPO With SEBI
ADVERTISEMENT

Zappfresh Files Preliminary Papers For IPO With SEBI

The IPO will consist of a fresh issue of 59.06 lakh equity shares, with a face value of Rs 10, and will not include an offer-for-sale component, according to the filed DRHP.

28 Aug 2024, 02:36 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Freepik)</p></div>
(Source: Freepik)

Meat delivery startup Zappfresh filed its preliminary papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India to launch its initial public offering. The company has filed the Draft Red Herring Prospectus with SEBI to list on the BSE SME platform.

The IPO will consist of a fresh issue of 59.06 lakh equity shares, with a face value of Rs 10, and will not include an offer-for-sale component, according to the filed DRHP.

Narnolia Financial Services Ltd. is the book-running lead manager of the issue, while Maashitla Securities Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Proceeds from the issue will be allocated to drive growth initiatives, including unidentified acquisitions, marketing and capital expenditure enhancements, working capital optimisation, and general corporate purposes.

ALSO READ

Ecos Mobility IPO Fully Subscribed On Day One

Opinion
Ecos Mobility IPO Fully Subscribed On Day One
Read More

Zappfresh, the meat brand of DSM Fresh Foods Ltd., headquartered in Delhi, has been delivering fresh meat via its online e-commerce platform in the Delhi-NCR region. Recently, the company has expanded its footprint into new territories, including Mumbai and Bangalore. As part of its growth strategy, Zappfresh has acquired Bonsaro and Dr. Meat to bolster its offerings and strengthen its market presence.

The company is also in the advanced stages of launching operations in the Middle East, with plans for further acquisitions to drive inorganic growth.

The company is backed by several prominent investors, including SIDBI (19%), Amit Burman Family Office (10%), Hindustan Times, Unity Bank, Lets Venture, Ah! Ventures, Keiretsu Forum, and Heifer Impact, among others. The promoters hold a 40% stake in the company.

In fiscal 2023-24, Zappfresh achieved an impressive Ebidta of Rs 7.6 crore and revenue of Rs 90 crore.

ALSO READ

Gala Precision To Set Up Chennai Plant With Rs 37 Crore From IPO Proceeds

Opinion
Gala Precision To Set Up Chennai Plant With Rs 37 Crore From IPO Proceeds
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT