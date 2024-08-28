Zappfresh Files Preliminary Papers For IPO With SEBI

Meat delivery startup Zappfresh filed its preliminary papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India to launch its initial public offering. The company has filed the Draft Red Herring Prospectus with SEBI to list on the BSE SME platform.

The IPO will consist of a fresh issue of 59.06 lakh equity shares, with a face value of Rs 10, and will not include an offer-for-sale component, according to the filed DRHP.

Narnolia Financial Services Ltd. is the book-running lead manager of the issue, while Maashitla Securities Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Proceeds from the issue will be allocated to drive growth initiatives, including unidentified acquisitions, marketing and capital expenditure enhancements, working capital optimisation, and general corporate purposes.