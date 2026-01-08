Yajur Fibres IPO Day 2: GMP Today, Subscription Status, Price Band And More

Yajur Fibres IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 120.41 crore and comprises entirely a fresh issue of 69 lakh shares.

The price band for the Yajur Fibres IPO has been set between Rs 168 and Rs 174 apiece, with a lot size of 800 shares. Retail investors are required to apply for a minimum of two lots, or 1,600 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 2,78,400 per application. For HNIs, the minimum application size is three lots, or 2,400 shares, amounting to Rs 4,17,600.

After the IPO’s bidding period ends on Friday, Jan. 9, the IPO allotment status is scheduled to be finalised on Monday, Jan. 12. Refunds will be initiated on Tuesday, Jan. 13. On the same day, the shares are expected to be credited to successful bidders’ demat accounts. Shares of the company are slated to be listed on the BSE SME on Wednesday, Jan. 14.

Horizon Management Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the issue, while MAS Services Ltd. is the registrar. Giriraj Stock Broking Pvt. Ltd. is the market maker for the IPO.