WTI Cabs IPO Allotment: Here Are The Steps To Check Allotment Status

On the last day of subscription for WTI (Wise Travel India Limited) Cabs IPO, the total subscription reached 163.46 times, with QIB's subscribing 106.69 times, non-institutional buyers 375.56 times, and retail investors 108.76 times, as per chittogarh.com.

The SME IPO which aims to raise Rs 94.68 crore through a fresh issue of 64.41 lakh shares has set the price band for each share between Rs 140 to Rs 147.

The allotment for the WTI Cabs IPO is expected to be finalised on Thursday, February 15, 2024.