WTI Cabs IPO Allotment: Here Are The Steps To Check Allotment Status
The allotment of shares for Wise Travel India Limited is expected to be finalised on Thursday, February 15, 2024.
On the last day of subscription for WTI (Wise Travel India Limited) Cabs IPO, the total subscription reached 163.46 times, with QIB's subscribing 106.69 times, non-institutional buyers 375.56 times, and retail investors 108.76 times, as per chittogarh.com.
The SME IPO which aims to raise Rs 94.68 crore through a fresh issue of 64.41 lakh shares has set the price band for each share between Rs 140 to Rs 147.
Investors can check the WTI Cabs IPO allotment status on the official website of the registrar for the IPO, Beetal Financial & Computer Services Limited.
WTI Cabs IPO allotment status: How to check on beetalfinancial.com?
Go to the official website of Beetal Financial & Computer Services here: https://www.beetalfinancial.com/.
Under the 'Offers' tab in the website menu, click on IPO. (see pic below for reference)
Find the 'IPO ALLOTMENT STATUS' heading on the page.
In the dropdown menu, pick "Wise Travel India Limited". (allotment status will be finalised post allocation of shares)
Choose either your Application number, PAN Number, or Demat Account number (DPID/Client ID).
Enter the number you chose (Application number, PAN, or DPID).
Click the "Submit" button.
Your allocation details will now show up.
Download or print the allotment status for your own records.
IPO Allotment status on Beetal Financial
WTI Cabs (Wise Travel India) IPO Listing Date
Shares of Wise Travel India Limited are set to list on NSE SME on Monday, February 19.
Wise Travel India IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Monday, February 12.
IPO Close Date: Wednesday, February 14
Basis of Allotment: Thursday, February 15.
Initiation of Refunds: Friday, February 16.
Credit of Shares to Demat: Friday, February 16.
Listing Date: Monday, February 19.
About Wise Travel India Limited
Wise Travel India Limited, established in 2009, is a transportation company providing car rental and transportation services across 130 cities in India. They offer various services, including car rentals, employee transportation, fixed and monthly rental plans, airport counters, fleet management, and advanced mobility tech solutions. Catering to a diverse clientele, including companies like Nokia, Amazon, Microsoft, and Coca-Cola, WTI operates in major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Kolkata. With a team of 784 employees as of October 2023, the company is known for its comprehensive mobility solutions and a fleet that includes executive cars, luxury cars, coaches, SUVs, and sedans.