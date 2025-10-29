'Would've Got Rejected On Shark Tank': Peyush Bansal Slammed for Lenskart's $7 Billion Valuation

A day after Lenskart Solutions Ltd. founder and chief executive officer Peyush Bansal shrugged of the ongoing debate around the eyewear company’s valuation, market critics have hit back saying that he would be rejected if he was a contestant on Shark Tank.

Business analyst Jayant Mundhra in an open letter has called out Lenskart’s $7 billion IPO, accusing Bansal of dodging valuation questions, inflating overseas assets and ignoring franchisee lawsuits. He has also branded the IPO a ‘mockery’ of public trust.

He has alleged that Lenskart's management has deflected by emphasising 'creating value for customers' over discussing the IPO price, a stance he characterises as dismissive of public market scrutiny.

According to Mundhra, a 'backward-integrated retail chain' is not entitled to a software-style multiple unless its earnings quality and its growth justifies this high valuation. He has also pointed out 'hundreds' of pending cases that include cheating allegations from franchisees.

Among others critising Bansal is a Twitter user using the handle name 'Save Invest Repeat' who said, "If Peyush Bansal pitched Lenskart’s valuation to Shark Tank’s Peyush Bansal then he would have got rejected."