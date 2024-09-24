WOL 3D IPO GMP Today; Day 2 Subscription Status

WOL 3D IPO will be open between September 23 and September 25. The NSE SME issue looks to mop up Rs 25.56 crore through the initial share sale.

Allotment of shares in the IPO will be finalised on September 26. This will be followed by credit of shares into the demat account of successful bidders and initiation of refunds to non-allottees on September 27.

The shares will be listed on the NSE SME platform, Emerge, tentatively on September 30.

WOL 3D IPO price band has been fixed at Rs 142 to Rs 150 per share, with a face value of Rs 10 each. Retail investors have to buy at least 1,000 shares in a lot, totalling a minimum investment of Rs 1,50,000 at the upper end of the price band.

As per the company's red herring prospectus, of the 17,04,000 shares offered - 18.96% is reserved for QIB, 14.26% for NII, 33.22% for RII and 28.4% for Anchor investors.

The registrar for the WOL 3D IPO is BigShare Services Pvt. Ltd., while Hem Securities Ltd. is the book-running lead manager. Hem Finlease is the market maker of the issue.