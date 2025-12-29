WOG Technologies Files DRHP For IPO To Raise Rs 375 Crore In Fresh Issue

WOG Technologies Ltd. on Sunday filed its preliminary papers with the capital markets regulator SEBI to raise funds via an initial public offering. The public offer will include fresh issues of shares worth Rs 375 crore and offer for sale of up to 43.28 lakh shares.

Sunil Kumar in the promoter offloading stake in the OFS, while Rakesh Kumar Vernia, Punam Choudhary, Ruchi Sharma, Prithvijit Roy, Pritam Kanti Paul, Ravinder Pratap Singh, Sapna Ahuja and Anuj Kumar Jain are other shareholders to sell stake.

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd and BSE Ltd. The company, in consultation with the BRLMS, may consider an issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 60 crore as pre-IPO placement. If the pre-IPO placement is completed, the amount raised under the pre-IPO placement will be reduced from the fresh issue.

Unistone Capital Pvt. is the book-running lead managers for the issue and Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. will be the registrar of the issue.

Proceeds from the fresh issue worth Rs 220 crore will be used for funding the working capital requirements of the company. While Rs 45 crore will go towards acquisition of additional 50% stake in Bell Cooling Towers Pvt.

The Delhi-based company is an integrated environmental engineering and technology company that builds sustainable infrastructure globally. It designs, engineers, procures, installs, and operates specialised and customized wastewater treatment systems and effluent treatment plants, and water recycling infrastructure.

The company also provides post commissioning, operation and maintenance (O&M) services to ensure continuity and sustainability of project performance.

The revenue from operations in fiscal 2025 stood at Rs 165.43 crore in comparison to Rs 82.i8 crore. Revenue from operation in the quarter ended June stood at Rs 41.31 crore. Profit for the last fiscal was at Rs 44.24 crore in comparison to profit of Rs 2.78 crore in fiscal 2024.