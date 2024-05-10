Winsol Engineers IPO: How To Check Allotment Status?

Winsol Engineers IPO saw a remarkable response from the investors with an overall subscription of 682.14 times on the last day of bidding. The overall subscription breakdown is as follows:

Qualified Institutions (QIBs) subscribing 207.23 times

Non-Institutional Buyers (NIIs) subscribed 1087.81 times

Retail investors subscribed 780.15 times, as per chittorgarh.com.

The bidding period for the IPO closed on May 9. This SME IPO offered 31.15 lakh shares with a price band of Rs 71 to Rs 75 per share, totalling Rs 23.36 crore. Investors needed to apply for a minimum of 1600 shares.

The allotment for the Winsol Engineers IPO will be finalised on Friday, May 10.