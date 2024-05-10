Winsol Engineers IPO: How To Check Allotment Status?
Winsol Engineers IPO opened for subscription on Monday, May 6, and closed on Thursday, May 9.
Winsol Engineers IPO saw a remarkable response from the investors with an overall subscription of 682.14 times on the last day of bidding. The overall subscription breakdown is as follows:
Qualified Institutions (QIBs) subscribing 207.23 times
Non-Institutional Buyers (NIIs) subscribed 1087.81 times
Retail investors subscribed 780.15 times, as per chittorgarh.com.
The bidding period for the IPO closed on May 9. This SME IPO offered 31.15 lakh shares with a price band of Rs 71 to Rs 75 per share, totalling Rs 23.36 crore. Investors needed to apply for a minimum of 1600 shares.
The allotment for the Winsol Engineers IPO will be finalised on Friday, May 10.
Investors can check the Winsol Engineers IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies Limited., the registrar for IPO.
How to check Winsol Engineers IPO allotment status?
Visit the official website of Kfin Technlogies here: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/
Select any one links to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "Winsol Engineers Limited" from the list of IPOs listed in the dropdown menu.
In the Selection Type, choose either Application number, Demat account, or PAN.
Enter the required information, which could be your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Demat account number.
Enter the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the "Submit" button to check your allotment status.
The shares of Winsol Engineers Limited are set to be listed on NSE SME on Tuesday, May 14.
About Winsol Engineers Limited
Incorporated in December 2015, Winsol Engineers Limited is one of the leading EPC/Operation/Consultancy firms that provides integrated engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning services for Balance of Plant (BoP) Solutions for both solar and wind power generation firms.
The company is ISO-9001-2015, ISO-14001-2015, and ISO-45001-2018 certified, demonstrating its execution capabilities in quality.