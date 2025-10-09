WeWork IPO Listing: Here's What GMP Signals As Shares Set To Debut On Dalal Street On Oct. 10

Shares of WeWork India Management Ltd., backed by Embassy Group, will be listed on the BSE and NSE on October 10. The allotment of shares was completed on October 8.

The mainboard issue was oversubscribed 1.15 times on the last day of the share sale on Tuesday, helped by strong participation from QIBs who booked their quota 1.79 times.

The Rs 3000-crore IPO received bids for 2,92,68,374 shares against 2,54,89,748 shares on offer, as per BSE data.

Ahead of its listing on Friday, there is also a buzz around the grey market premium of the IPO. The unlisted shares of WeWork India Management were trading flat at the private market, suggesting a listing at the IPO price of Rs 648 per share when the stock debuts on the market on October 10.

