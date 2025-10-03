WeWork IPO Lands In Bombay High Court As Investor Flags Disclosure Lapses, SEBI Inaction

WeWork India Management Ltd., has found itself before the Bombay High Court, alongside the Securities and Exchange Board of India, following allegations of material non-disclosures and regulatory inaction.

The company's IPO opened for investors to bid on Friday and was subscribed 0.06 times as of 12:36 p.m. WeWork India had earlier raised over Rs 1,348 crore from anchor investors on Wednesday, ahead of its initial public offering.

Investor Vinay Bansal has filed a writ petition alleging that the company’s draft red herring prospectus contains misleading statements and significant omissions, including the concealment of a criminal chargesheet filed against its promoters for alleged serious economic offences.

The petitioner has sought directions to SEBI to expeditiously adjudicate his complaint and issue a reasoned and speaking order within a stipulated timeframe. He has also urged the court to direct SEBI to investigate the alleged irregularities and to withhold the listing of securities until the matter is fully resolved.