WeWork India Sets IPO Price Band Ahead Of Oct. 3 Launch — Check Details

WeWork India Management Ltd. will offer shares in a price band of Rs 615-648 in the upcoming initial public offering, according to a public advertisement released on Monday. The IPO will be open between Oct. 3 and Oct. 7.

The WeWork India IPO comprises only an offer for sale of over 4.6 crore equity shares aggregating up to Rs 3,000 crore. The company will not receive any proceeds from the share sale.

Promoter Embassy Buildcon will offload 3.5 crore shares for Rs 2,294 crore, and WeWork Global affiliate 1 Ariel Way Tenant Ltd. will sell one crore shares for Rs 706 crore.

Bids can be made for a minimum of 23 equity shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,904 for each lot.

The allotment of shares to IPO investors will be finalised on Oct. 8, and the shares will be credited on Oct. 9. WeWork India Management will list on the BSE and NSE on Oct. 10.

The company will seek investments from large institutions in the pre-IPO anchor round on Oct. 1.

JM Financial Ltd., ICICI Securities Ltd., Jefferies India Pvt., Kotak Mahindra Capital Co., and 360 ONE WAM Ltd. are appointed as the lead bankers for the offer.