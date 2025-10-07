WeWork India IPO GMP Indicates Flat Listing; Will The Premium Rise As Subscription Enters Final Day?

WeWork India Management Ltd., backed by Embassy Group, which launched its initial public offering on October 3, will close for subscription today, October 7.

The company that is looking to raise Rs 3,000 crore through the sale of equity, received a muted response from investors on Monday. Only 13% of the public issue was booked on the second day of subscription, with investors bidding for 34,25,390 shares against the 2,54,89,748 on offer.

The grey market premium for the mainboard issue has now dropped to zero indicating a flat listing for the mainboard issue.

Here is a look at the latest grey market premium (GMP) and other details of the WeWork India, including the price band, issue size, lot size and important dates, as subscription for the IPO enters its final day.