WeWork India IPO Allotment: Date, Steps To Verify Status; GMP Indicates Flat Listing

The initial public Offering (IPO) of WeWork India Management concluded its subscription period on Tuesday with an overall subscription of 1.15 times. Investors bid for 2,92,68,374 shares against the 2,54,89,748 on offer, led by Qualified institutional buyers who booked their quota 1.79 times.

The allotment status for WeWork India IPO will be finalised on Wednesday, October 8.

The grey market premium for the mainboard issue has now dropped to zero, indicating a flat listing for the mainboard issue.

Investors who bid for the WeWork India IPO can check their allotment status on the websites of BSE, NSE, and MUFG Intime India.

Here's all you need to know about the WeWork India IPO, including the latest GMP and a step-by-step guide to verify allotment status.