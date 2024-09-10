Western Carriers To Use Rs 200 Crore From IPO Proceeds To Clear Debts

IPO-bound Western Carriers India Ltd. is planning to use up to Rs 200 crore from the total funds raised through the public issue to repay its debts, the company’s Director and Chief Executive Officer Kanishka Sethia said on Tuesday.

The multi-modal logistics company, which primarily caters to the metal and FMCG sector, plans to raise Rs 400 crore by issuing fresh equity.

“We are looking to raise about Rs 400 crore of fresh issue, half of which will go into our debt servicing,” Sethia told NDTV Profit.

Western Carriers has over Rs 200 crore in debt, the CEO revealed.