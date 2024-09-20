Western Carriers IPO: Check Allotment Status, GMP And Listing Date
Shares of Western Carriers are set to list on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday, September 24.
The initial public offering of Western Carriers Ltd. received a robust response from investors with the initial public offering getting subscribed 30.57 times on Thursday, led by demand from Non-Institutional Buyers.
Institutional investors: 27.99 times.
Non-institutional investors: 44.71 times.
Retail investors: 25.95 times.
The 5-day IPO was subscribed 14.58 times on Wednesday. It was subscribed 9.87 times on Tuesday, 5.13 times on Monday and 0.85 times on Friday, the first day of subscription.
The company is looking to mop up Rs 492.9 crore. The IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale of shares worth Rs 92.9 crore.
The allotment for Western Carriers IPO will be finalised on Friday, September 20. The company is set to list on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday, September 24.
Investors who bid for the issue can check the allotment status on BSE and Link Intime India Ltd.
How To Check Western Carriers IPO Allotment On Link Intime?
Visit the Link Intime India website here.
Choose 'Western Carriers Limited' from the list of IPOs listed in the dropdown. (The name will be displayed once the share allocation is finalised)
Select either of Application Number, DP/Client Id, Account Number or PAN to verify your allotment status.
Enter the required information, i.e. your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), Account No. or Demat Account number.
Finally, click the 'Submit' button to check your allotment status.
How To Check Western Carriers IPO Allotment Status On BSE Website?
Visit the BSE IPO allotment page here.
Select the issue type as 'Equity'.
Choose 'Western Carriers Limited' from the Issue Name dropdown menu.
Enter your Application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha'.
Click on the 'Search' button to view your allotment status.
Download/print the allotment status for your records.
Western Carriers Limited IPO GMP Today
The grey market premium of Western Carriers Limited is Rs 20 as of 6:04 a.m. on September 20, implying a 11.63% gain over the IPO price, according to Chittorgarh's unit Investorgain. The estimated listing price based on the GMP is Rs 192 per share.
GMP is not an official price quote for the stock and is based on speculation.
The price band has been set at Rs 163–172 per share for the issue, which will close on Sept. 19. The market value of the company at the upper end of the price band is Rs 1,754 crore. The listing is expected to take place on Sept. 23.
It raised Rs 147.9 crore from anchor investors a day ahead of its IPO. The company allotted approximately 86 lakh shares at Rs 172 apiece to 15 anchor investors.
Issue Details
Issue opens: Sept. 13.
Issue closes: Sept. 19.
Issue price: Rs 163–172 per share.
Fresh issue: Rs 400 crore.
Offer for sale: Rs 92.9 crore.
Total issue size: Rs 492.9 crore.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.