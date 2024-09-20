Western Carriers IPO: Check Allotment Status, GMP And Listing Date

The initial public offering of Western Carriers Ltd. received a robust response from investors with the initial public offering getting subscribed 30.57 times on Thursday, led by demand from Non-Institutional Buyers.

Institutional investors: 27.99 times.

Non-institutional investors: 44.71 times.

Retail investors: 25.95 times.

The 5-day IPO was subscribed 14.58 times on Wednesday. It was subscribed 9.87 times on Tuesday, 5.13 times on Monday and 0.85 times on Friday, the first day of subscription.

The company is looking to mop up Rs 492.9 crore. The IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale of shares worth Rs 92.9 crore.

The allotment for Western Carriers IPO will be finalised on Friday, September 20. The company is set to list on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday, September 24.

Investors who bid for the issue can check the allotment status on BSE and Link Intime India Ltd.