Wakefit IPO Listing: GMP Declines, Signals Flat Debut On December 15

The share allotment status for the Wakefit Innovations IPO was completed on Thursday, December 11. The company is scheduled to initiate refunds on Friday, December 12. On the same day, shares will also be credited to the Demat accounts of successful bidders.

Shares of Wakefit Innovations Ltd. are expected to list on BSE and NSE on Monday, December 15.

Wakefit Innovations Ltd., which launched its initial public offering (IPO) on Monday, December 8, concluded its subscription period on Wednesday with a decent subscription. According to BSE, investors bid for 9,16,72,720 shares against the 3,63,53,276 on offer, subscribing 2.52 times on the final day of subscription.

Ahead of its listing, the grey market premium for the Wakefit IPO remains in focus as investors continue to estimate the share's expected debut price.