Wakefit IPO Listing: GMP Declines, Signals Flat Debut On December 15
The GMP for the Wakefit Innovations has dropped by more than 90% amid market volatility.
The share allotment status for the Wakefit Innovations IPO was completed on Thursday, December 11. The company is scheduled to initiate refunds on Friday, December 12. On the same day, shares will also be credited to the Demat accounts of successful bidders.
Shares of Wakefit Innovations Ltd. are expected to list on BSE and NSE on Monday, December 15.
Wakefit Innovations Ltd., which launched its initial public offering (IPO) on Monday, December 8, concluded its subscription period on Wednesday with a decent subscription. According to BSE, investors bid for 9,16,72,720 shares against the 3,63,53,276 on offer, subscribing 2.52 times on the final day of subscription.
Ahead of its listing, the grey market premium for the Wakefit IPO remains in focus as investors continue to estimate the share's expected debut price.
Wakefit IPO Listing Date
The IPO of Wakefit Innovations will list on the bourses (BSE and NSE) on Monday, December 15.
Wakefit Innovations Expected Share Price Based On GMP
According to InvestorGain, the latest grey market premium (GMP) for the Wakefit Innovations IPO was Rs 0 per share on December 12. With the upper end of the price band set at Rs 195, the IPO’s estimated listing price is Rs 195, indicating a flat listing.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.
Wakefit IPO Details
Wakefit Innovations Ltd. aims to raise Rs 1,288.89 crore through its IPO. The mainboard issue comprises a fresh issuance of 1.93 crore shares worth Rs 377.18 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 4.68 crore shares, aggregating to Rs 911.71 crore.
The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 185 to Rs 195 per share. The lot size for the issue comprises 76 shares. A retail investor had to apply for one lot size, amounting to an investment of Rs 14,820 as per the upper limit of the issue price.
Axis Capital Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the issue registrar.
Wakefit IPO: Business And Financials
Founded in 2016, Wakefit Innovations is an Indian D2C brand offering affordable mattresses, furniture and home decor.
The company plans to use the IPO proceeds to open new stores, cover lease and licence fees, and purchase equipment. It also plans to allocate funds for marketing and other general corporate purposes.
In the financial year 2024-25, Wakefit Innovations reported a total income of Rs 1,305.43 crore, up from Rs 1,017.33 crore in the preceding fiscal. The company’s losses widened to Rs 35 crore in FY25 from Rs 15 crore in FY24. Its Ebitda grew 38% YoY to Rs 90.83 crore in FY25 from Rs 65.85 crore in the previous financial year, reflecting improved operational performance.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.