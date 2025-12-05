Wakefit IPO GMP Update: How Premium Is Moving Ahead Of Next Week's Launch?

Primary market investors are keeping a close watch on the upcoming initial public offering (IPO) of Bengaluru-based Wakefit Innovations Ltd., a leading manufacturer of mattresses, furniture and home furnishings. The company will launch its IPO on Monday, December 8.

The grey market premium for the mainboard IPO has already started gaining interest among the private market investors.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Wakefit IPO, including its latest grey market premium (GMP), offer size, price band and other details.