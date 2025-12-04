Wakefit IPO GMP: Here's What Latest Grey Market Premium Signals Ahead Of Launch

Wakefit Innovations Ltd. aims to raise Rs 1,288.89 crore through its IPO. The mainboard issue comprises a fresh issuance of 1.93 crore shares worth Rs 377.18 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 4.68 crore shares, aggregating to Rs 911.71 crore.

The price band for the IPO has been set between Rs 185 to Rs 195 per share. The lot size for the issue comprises 76 shares. A retail investor needs to apply for at least a single lot size, amounting to an investment of Rs 14,820 as per the upper limit of the issue price.

The IPO will remain open for subscription from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10. Allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Dec .11. Shares of the company are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Dec. 15.

Axis Capital Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the issue registrar.