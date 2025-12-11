Wakefit IPO: GMP, Allotment Date, Steps To Check Status On BSE, NSE And MUFG Intime India
The share allotment status for the Wakefit Innovations IPO will be finalised today.
The allotment for the Wakefit Innovations IPO will be finalised on Thursday, and the company's shares will debut on Dalal Street on Monday, December 15.
According to BSE, investors bid for 9,16,72,720 shares against the 3,63,53,276 on offer, subscribing 2.52 times on the final day of subscription.
Investors can check the Wakefit Innovations IPO allotment status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, and MUFG Intime India, the registrar for the issue, by following the step-by-step guide provided below.
Wakefit Innovations Ltd. aims to raise Rs 1,288.89 crore through its IPO. The mainboard issue comprises a fresh issuance of 1.93 crore shares worth Rs 377.18 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 4.68 crore shares, aggregating to Rs 911.71 crore.
The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 185 to Rs 195 per share.
Axis Capital Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the issue registrar.
How To Check Wakefit Innovations IPO Allotment Status On BSE Website
Go to the official BSE website at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "Wakefit Innovations Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the 'Search' button to view your allotment status.
How To Check Wakefit Innovations IPO Allotment Status On NSE Website
Go to the official NSE website at https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids.
Select the issue type as 'Equity & SME IPO bid details'.
Choose "WAKEFIT" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Click on the 'Submit' button to view your allotment status.
How To Check Wakefit Innovations IPO Allotment Status On MUFG Intime India
Visit the IPO allotment status page on the MUFG Intime website - https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html.
Select "Wakefit Innovations Ltd." from the compnay name dropdown list.
Choose your preferred search method – Application Number, DP/Client ID, PAN, or Account/IFSC.
Enter the relevant details as per your selection.
Complete the CAPTCHA verification.
Click Submit to view your allotment status.
Wakefit IPO GMP Today
The latest grey market premium (GMP) for the Wakefit Innovations IPO stood at Rs 0 per share on December 11. This means the shares are expected to debut at Rs 195, indicating a flat listing.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data sourced from InvestorGain.
Wakefit Innovations: Use Of IPO Proceeds
The company plans to use the IPO proceeds to open new stores, cover lease and licence fees, and purchase equipment. It also plans to allocate funds for marketing and other general corporate purposes.
About Wakefit Innovations
Founded in 2016, Wakefit Innovations is an Indian D2C brand offering affordable mattresses, furniture and home decor.
In the financial year 2024-25, Wakefit Innovations reported a total income of Rs 1,305.43 crore, up from Rs 1,017.33 crore in the preceding fiscal. The company’s losses widened to Rs 35 crore in FY25 from Rs 15 crore in FY24. Its Ebitda grew 38% YoY to Rs 90.83 crore in FY25 from Rs 65.85 crore in the previous financial year, reflecting improved operational performance.