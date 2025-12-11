Wakefit IPO: GMP, Allotment Date, Steps To Check Status On BSE, NSE And MUFG Intime India

The allotment for the Wakefit Innovations IPO will be finalised on Thursday, and the company's shares will debut on Dalal Street on Monday, December 15.

According to BSE, investors bid for 9,16,72,720 shares against the 3,63,53,276 on offer, subscribing 2.52 times on the final day of subscription.

Investors can check the Wakefit Innovations IPO allotment status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, and MUFG Intime India, the registrar for the issue, by following the step-by-step guide provided below.

Wakefit Innovations Ltd. aims to raise Rs 1,288.89 crore through its IPO. The mainboard issue comprises a fresh issuance of 1.93 crore shares worth Rs 377.18 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 4.68 crore shares, aggregating to Rs 911.71 crore.

The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 185 to Rs 195 per share.

Axis Capital Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the issue registrar.