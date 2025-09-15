⁠VMS TMT IPO: Latest GMP Signals Over 20% Premium Ahead Of Sept. 17 Launch, Check Key Details

The VMS TMT IPO is a book-building issue of Rs 148.5 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 1.5 crore shares.

The price band for the IPO has been fixed at Rs 94 to Rs 99 per share.

A retail investor can apply for a minimum of a single lot size comprising 150 shares. The minimum investment amount for a retail bidder stands at Rs 14,850. For sNIIs, the minimum application size is 14 lots, or 2,100 shares, worth Rs 2,07,900. Similarly, bNIIs can apply for at least 68 lots, or 10,200 shares, amounting to a minimum investment of Rs 10,09,800.

The subscription window for the IPO will remain open from Sept. 17 to Sept. 19. The IPO share allotment status is expected to be finalised on Sept. 22. The company is expected to transfer the shares to the Demat accounts of the successful bidders on Sept. 23. Refunds for non-allottees will also be processed on the same day.