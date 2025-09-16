VMS TMT IPO GMP In Focus Ahead Of September 17 Launch
All you need to know about the mainboard IPO of VMS TMT Ltd., including the latest GMP, price band, lot size and more.
VMS TMT Ltd. is scheduled to launch its initial public offering (IPO) tomorrow, Wednesday, September 17. Ahead of its launch, the grey market premium (GMP) for the mainboard issue has started to trend, indicating strong interest among grey market investors.
Incorporation in 2013, VMS TMT Limited is primarily engaged in the manufacturing of Thermo Mechanically Treated Bars (TMT Bars) with its manufacturing facility situated at Bhayla Village in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The company also deals in scrap and binding wires, which are sold within Gujarat and other states.
Here's all you need to know about the mainboard IPO of VMS TMT Ltd.
VMS TMT IPO GMP Today
The GMP for VMS TMT IPO was Rs 23 per share at 12:30 p.m. on September 16. Based on the upper end of the price band of Rs 99 apiece, the estimated listing price stands at Rs 122, indicating a potential listing gain of around 23.23% per share.
According to the GMP trends, the current grey market premium is the highest recorded so far for the VMS TMT IPO. This means that the unlisted shares of the company are trading at Rs 122 per share on the private market.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data sourced from InvestorGain.
VMS TMT IPO: All You Need To Know
The VMS TMT IPO is a book-building issue of Rs 148.5 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 1.5 crore shares.
The price band for the IPO has been fixed at Rs 94 to Rs 99 per share.
A retail investor can apply for a minimum of a single lot size comprising 150 shares. The minimum investment amount for a retail bidder stands at Rs 14,850. For sNIIs, the minimum application size is 14 lots, or 2,100 shares, worth Rs 2,07,900. Similarly, bNIIs can apply for at least 68 lots, or 10,200 shares, amounting to a minimum investment of Rs 10,09,800.
Arihant Capital Markets Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and KFin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.
VMS TMT IPO: Important Dates
The subscription window for the IPO will remain open from September 17 to September 19. The share allotment status for VMS TMT IPO is expected to be finalised on September 22. The company is expected to transfer the shares to the Demat accounts of the successful bidders on September 23. Refunds for non-allottees will also be processed on the same day.
Shares of VMS TMT Ltd. are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on September 24.
Use Of Proceeds
The company has planned to utilise proceeds from the IPO for debt settlement and general corporate purposes.
About VMS TMT
The company manufactures Thermo Mechanically Treated Bars (TMT Bars). Its manufacturing facility is located in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
Financials
The company reported a 9.4% year-on-year (YoY) increase in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 14.74 crore in FY25 from Rs 13.47 crore in FY24. However, its revenue from operations fell 11.77% YoY to Rs 770.2 crore in FY25 from Rs 872.96 crore in FY24.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.