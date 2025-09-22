VMS TMT IPO GMP Declines Despite Strong Subscription; Check Allotment Status And Listing Date

The initial public offering (IPO) of VMS TMT Ltd. was oversubscribed 102.27 times on the final day of subscription, September 19. The demand was primarily driven by Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs). According to the NSE, so far, the issue received bids for 41,95,22,250 shares against 1,23,00,000 shares on offer.

Despite the strong subscription, the grey market premium (GMP) for the mainboard issue has declined since the IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday

The VMS TMT IPO was a book-built issue with a total size of Rs 148.5 crore. The offering was entirely a fresh issue, comprising 1.5 crore shares. The price band for the VMS TMT IPO was set between Rs 94 and Rs 99 per share.

The allotment for the VMS TMT IPO is scheduled for Monday, September 22. Refunds for unsuccessful applicants are expected to be initiated on Tuesday, September 23, which is also when the shares are likely to be credited to successful investors’ Demat accounts.

Shares of VMS TMT Ltd. are expected to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, September 24.