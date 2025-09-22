VMS TMT IPO GMP Declines Despite Strong Subscription; Check Allotment Status And Listing Date
Unlisted shares of VMS TMT were trading as high as Rs 122, indicating a potential gain of up to 23%. The IPO was subscribed over 100 times on Friday.
The initial public offering (IPO) of VMS TMT Ltd. was oversubscribed 102.27 times on the final day of subscription, September 19. The demand was primarily driven by Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs). According to the NSE, so far, the issue received bids for 41,95,22,250 shares against 1,23,00,000 shares on offer.
Despite the strong subscription, the grey market premium (GMP) for the mainboard issue has declined since the IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday
The VMS TMT IPO was a book-built issue with a total size of Rs 148.5 crore. The offering was entirely a fresh issue, comprising 1.5 crore shares. The price band for the VMS TMT IPO was set between Rs 94 and Rs 99 per share.
The allotment for the VMS TMT IPO is scheduled for Monday, September 22. Refunds for unsuccessful applicants are expected to be initiated on Tuesday, September 23, which is also when the shares are likely to be credited to successful investors’ Demat accounts.
Shares of VMS TMT Ltd. are expected to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, September 24.
VMS TMT IPO GMP Today
The grey market premium (GMP) for the VMS TMT IPO was Rs 13 as of 8:30 a.m. on September 22. With the upper end of the price band of Rs 99, the IPO’s estimated listing price would be Rs 112 per share, implying an expected gain of around 13.13%.
The unlisted shares of VMS TMT were trading as high as Rs 122 before declining to Rs 111 on the final day of subscription.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data sourced from InvestorGain.
Investors who bid for the VMS TMT IPO can check their allotment status on the BSE and NSE websites, or through the portal of the registrar, Kfin Technologies Ltd.
VMS TMT IPO: How To Check Allotment Status On BSE
Visit the BSE allotment page here (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx).
Select Equity under the Issue Type field.
Choose "VMS TMT Ltd." from the Issue Name dropdown.
Enter your application number or PAN.
Complete the Captcha verification.
Click Search to view your allotment status.
VMS TMT IPO: How To Check Allotment Status On NSE
Open the NSE IPO allotment page here. (https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids)
Choose the option for Equity & SME IPO bid details.
From the list of company symbols, select "VMSTMT".
Fill in your PAN and application number.
Press Submit to check your allotment status.
VMS TMT IPO: How To Check Allotment Status On KFin Technologies
Go to the KFinTech IPO allotment page here (https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/).
Select "VMS TMT Ltd." from the IPO name dropdown.
Pick an identification method: PAN, application Number, or DP ID/Client ID.
Enter the required details for your chosen method.
Click submit to check your allotment status.
About VMS TMT Ltd.
VMS TMT Ltd. was incorporated in 2013. The company is engaged in the manufacturing of thermo mechanically treated (TMT) bars. It also trades in scrap and binding wires, supplying them across Gujarat and other states. The company’s manufacturing facility is located in Bhayla village, Ahmedabad. As of July 31, 2025, the company has a distribution network comprising three distributors and 227 dealers.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.