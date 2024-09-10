Vision Infra Equipment Solutions IPO Subscribed Over 3 Times On Day Three So Far

Vision Infra Equipment Solutions Ltd's initial public offering which opened for subscription on September 6 has been subscribed 3.37 times on the third and final day on Tuesday. It was subscribed 3.10 times on its second day of subscription and 2.08 times on the first day.

The company plans to raise Rs 106.21 crores by issuing 65.16 lakh new shares. The SME IPO is priced between Rs 155 and Rs 163 per share. The minimum lot size for retail investors is 800 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 1,30,400. The minimum lot size for High Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs) is 1,600 shares, amounting to Rs 2,60,800.

The IPO will close on September 10. The allotment is expected to be finalised on September 11, with the shares slated to list on the NSE SME platform on September 13.