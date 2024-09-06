Vision Infra Equipment Solutions IPO Opens; Check Price Band, Lot Size And More
Vision Infra Equipment Solutions Ltd. launched its initial public offering on Friday, September 6. here's all you need to know about the SME IPO.
Vision Infra Equipment Solutions Ltd. launched its initial public offering on Friday, September 6 with a total issue size of Rs 106.21 crore, offering 65.16 lakh fresh shares.
Vision Infra Equipment Solutions IPO Details
The SME IPO will be priced between Rs 155 and Rs 163 per share. The minimum lot size for retail investors is 800 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 130,400. For High Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs), the minimum lot size is 1,600 shares, amounting to Rs 260,800.
As per the company's red herring prospectus, of the 65,16,000 shares offered - 18.97% is reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers, 14.23% for Non-Institutional Investors, 33.2% for Retail Investors and 28.45% for Anchor investors.
Hem Securities Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd. will serve as the registrar. Hem Finlease is the market maker for this issue.
The IPO will close on September 10. The allotment is expected to be finalised on September 11, with the shares slated to list on the NSE SME platform on September 13.
About Vision Infra Equipment Ltd.
Founded in 2015, Vision Infra Equipment Solutions Ltd. specialises in providing services across various sectors including airports, smart cities, irrigation, buildings, mining, and railroads. The company offers rental and reconditioning services for road construction machinery, utilizing both time-based and output-based pricing models. This allows customers to either pay a fixed fee based on usage time or based on the outcomes achieved.
Vision Infra Equipment IPO: Use of Funds and Objectives
The proceeds from the IPO will be used for several purposes including expanding the company's equipment fleet, upgrading infrastructure, and meeting working capital requirements.
Financial Performance
For the financial year ending March 31, 2023, Vision Infra Equipment Solutions Ltd. reported a 20.91% increase in revenue. However, the profit after tax showed a slight decline of 0.97% compared to the previous year.