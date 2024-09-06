Vision Infra Equipment Solutions IPO Opens; Check Price Band, Lot Size And More

The SME IPO will be priced between Rs 155 and Rs 163 per share. The minimum lot size for retail investors is 800 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 130,400. For High Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs), the minimum lot size is 1,600 shares, amounting to Rs 260,800.

As per the company's red herring prospectus, of the 65,16,000 shares offered - 18.97% is reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers, 14.23% for Non-Institutional Investors, 33.2% for Retail Investors and 28.45% for Anchor investors.

Hem Securities Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd. will serve as the registrar. Hem Finlease is the market maker for this issue.

The IPO will close on September 10. The allotment is expected to be finalised on September 11, with the shares slated to list on the NSE SME platform on September 13.