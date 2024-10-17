Vishal Mega Mart Files For Rs 8,000-Crore IPO

Vishal Mega Mart Ltd. filed its preliminary papers with capital markets regulator SEBI on Thursday for an initial public offering. The public offer will only include offer for sale of up to Rs 8,000 crore, according to the draft red herring prospectus.

Samyat Services LLP is the only promoter offloading shares in the OFS. The company will be listed on both the National Stock Exchange and the BSE, according to the draft red herring prospectus.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Co., ICICI Securities Ltd., Intensive Fiscal Services Pvt., Jefferies India Pvt., JP Morgan India Pvt. and Morgan Stanley India Co. are the book-running lead managers for the issue and KFin Technologies will be the registrar of the issue.

Vishal Mega Mart will not receive any proceeds from the IPO as it only includes an OFS.