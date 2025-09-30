Virupaksha Organics Files Draft Papers With SEBI For Rs 740-Crore IPO

Pharmaceutical company Virupaksha Organics filed its preliminary papers with the capital markets regulator SEBI to raise funds via an initial public offering. The public offer will include only fresh issues of shares worth Rs 740 crore, according to the draft red herring prospectus on Monday.

The company may consider raising Rs 148 crore in a pre-IPO placement round. If such placement is undertaken, then the issue size will be reduced.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised to the tune of Rs 360 crore towards funding capital expenditure requirement for capacity expansion, Rs 195 crore earmarked for payment of debt and the balance towards general corporate purposes.

Axis Capital and SBI Capital Markets are the book-running lead managers (BRLMs) to the offer for assisting the company in its maiden public offering.