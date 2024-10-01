Viney Corp Files DRHP To Raise Funds Via IPO—Check Details

Viney Corporation Ltd. filed a draft red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India to seek its nod for a proposed initial public offer. The company will offer shares with a face value of Rs 10 each amounting to Rs 150 crore as fresh issue.

The IPO also entails 2.22 crore shares with a face value of Rs 10 each as an offer for sale from Viney Corp's promoters and other shareholders, according to the DRHP.

Brijesh Aggarwal and VL-Auto Ancillary Pvt. Ltd. are the promoters in the company who will offload their stakes.

Priyanka Aggarwal, Rakesh Kumar Aggarwal, and Aren Capsules Pvt. Ltd. are other shareholders who will sell their stakes in the company, the DRHP said.

75% of the total offer is for qualified institutional buyers, and 15% will be for non-institutional investors, while the rest 10% will be reserved for retail individual bidders, it said.

ICICI Securities, Axis Capital, and Link Intime are the lead-running manager of the issue, the draft papers added.