Vikran Engineering IPO GMP Live: What Grey Market Signals Ahead On Final Day Of Subscription

The initial public offerings (IPO) of Vikran Engineering Ltd., which opened for subscription on August 26 and was fully booked on its opening day, will conclude its subscription period today, August 29.

The mainboard issue was subscribed 5.24 times on Thursday, as per the NSE data. The mainboard issue received bids for 30,76,74,240 shares against 5,87,39,128 shares on offer.

Here’s a look at the latest grey market premium (GMP), Day 3 subscription status and other key details of Vikran Engineering IPO.