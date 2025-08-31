Vikran Engineering IPO Allotment Date: Steps To Check Status, Latest GMP And Listing Date

The initial public offering (IPO) of Vikran Engineering Ltd. witnessed a strong demand from investors across categories on the last day of bidding on Friday. The mainboard IPO closed with an overall subscription of 23.59 times.

Vikran Engineering IPO received bids for more than 138.59 crore shares against 5.87 crore shares on offer on the third day on August 29, as per the NSE data. The IPO opened for bidding on August 26.

Among the various investor categories, the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed their category 19.45 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) booked their quota 58.58 times, while the retail portion was subscribed 10.97 times.