Vijay Kedia Backed TAC Infosec IPO To Finalise Allotment Today; How To Check Status?
TAC Infosec's initial share sale received an overwhelming response from the investors as it received 442.03 times subscriptions on the last day of the offer on Tuesday.
Bidding for the TAC Infosec IPO that concluded on April 2, received a tremendous response from the investors as the issue was subscribed 422.03 times, with qualified institutions subscribing 141.29 times, non-institutional buyers subscribing 768.89 times, and retail investors subscribing 433.80 times, as per chittorgarh.com.
The Vijay Kedia backed IPO which opened for bidding on Wednesday, March 27 aimed to raise Rs 29.99 crore by offering 28.3 lakh fresh shares. The price band for the IPO was between Rs 100 to Rs 106 per share, with a minimum lot size of 1200 shares.
The allotment for the TAC Infosec IPO is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.
Investors can check the TAC Infosec IPO allotment status on the official website of Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd., the registrar for the issue. Follow the easy steps mentioned below to check your share allotment status once the allocation is finalised by the company.
How to check TAC Infosec IPO allotment status on Skyline Financial Services.
Visit the official website of Skyline Financial Services here: https://www.skylinerta.com/ipo.php
Select "TAC Infosec Limited" from the list of companies on the check applicant status page.
Enter the required information, that could be either the Application number, DPID/Client ID or PAN.
Click on the "Search" button.
The allotment status will be displayed on the screen.
The company will initiate the refunds on Thursday, April 4 for investors who failed to secure the shares of TAC Infosec IPO. Investors who were successfully allotted the TAC Infosec Limited shares should expect the shares to be credited to their demat account on the same day, i.e. Thursday, April 4.
TAC Infosec IPO Listing Date
TAC Infosec IPO will be listed on NSE SME with an expected listing date fixed as Friday, April 5.
About TAC Infosec Limited
TAC Infosec Limited is a company that started in 2016. They provide solutions to help manage risks related to cybersecurity which includes solutions like finding and fixing vulnerabilities in computer systems, measuring how secure a company's digital assets are, and testing for weaknesses in their defences. They offer these services through a model where customers access them online, known as Software as a Service (SaaS). Their clients are mainly banks, government agencies, and big companies like HDFC, Bandhan Bank, and BSE.
The company's promoters are Charanjit Singh and Trishneet Arora. 74% of TAC Security (TAC Infosec) is owned by its founder and CEO, Trishneet Arora. Ace investor in the stock market Vijay Kedia has 15% of the company's stake, Ankit Kedia owns 5% stake, Charanjit Singh owns 4%, and Subinder Jeet Singh Khurana owns 2%.