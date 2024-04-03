Vijay Kedia Backed TAC Infosec IPO To Finalise Allotment Today; How To Check Status?

Bidding for the TAC Infosec IPO that concluded on April 2, received a tremendous response from the investors as the issue was subscribed 422.03 times, with qualified institutions subscribing 141.29 times, non-institutional buyers subscribing 768.89 times, and retail investors subscribing 433.80 times, as per chittorgarh.com.

The Vijay Kedia backed IPO which opened for bidding on Wednesday, March 27 aimed to raise Rs 29.99 crore by offering 28.3 lakh fresh shares. The price band for the IPO was between Rs 100 to Rs 106 per share, with a minimum lot size of 1200 shares.

The allotment for the TAC Infosec IPO is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.