Vidya Wires IPO GMP: Subscription Momentum Expected To Surge on Day 2; Check Latest Trends

Metal wires manufacturer Vidya Wires Ltd. that launched its initial public offering (IPO) on December 3 was was fully subscribed on Day 1. The Rs 300-crore mainboard issue recieved bids for 12,50,98,560 shares against the 4,33,34,009 on offer, getting subsribed 2.89 times.

Ahead of itslaunch, the grey market premium for the mainboard IPO has been in the news, indicating strong investor interest (especially private market investors) who would gauge the performance of the public issue based on market sentiment. Although one must note that the grey market is unregulated (not governed by authorities like SEBI) and speculative, it can fluctuate wildly. Therefore, investors use it as a sentiment gauge, but not as a guaranteed prediction.

The GMP for the mainboard IPO has shown a slight decline since the last few days, but the trend could change once subscription picks up in the next couple of days.