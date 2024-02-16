Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO: Here Are The Steps To Check Allotment Status

On the last day of subscription for Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO, the total subscription reached 298.86 times, with institutional investors subscribing 178.73 times, non-institutional investors 721.34 times, retail investors 188.17 times and employee reserved category 201.48 times.

The IPO is worth Rs 72.17 crore, and consists entirely of new shares. It was available within a price band of Rs 141 to Rs 151 per share.

The allotment for the Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO is expected to be finalised on Friday, February 16, 2024.