Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO: Here Are The Steps To Check Allotment Status
The allotment of shares for Vibhor Steel Tubes Limited is set to be finalised on Friday, February 16, 2024.
On the last day of subscription for Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO, the total subscription reached 298.86 times, with institutional investors subscribing 178.73 times, non-institutional investors 721.34 times, retail investors 188.17 times and employee reserved category 201.48 times.
The IPO is worth Rs 72.17 crore, and consists entirely of new shares. It was available within a price band of Rs 141 to Rs 151 per share.
Investors can check Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO allotment status on the official website of the registrar for IPO, Kfin Technologies Limited and on the BSE website.
Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO allotment status: How to check on Kfin Technologies?
Visit the Kfintech website here: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/.
Click on any of the links displayed to view IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "Vibhor Steel Tubes Limited" from the drop-down list. (Name will be populated once the allotment is finalised).
Choose one of the three options: Application number, Demat Account, or PAN.
Enter your application number or PAN or DPID.
Complete the 'captcha'.
Click the "Submit" button.
View your allotment details.
Download/print the allotment status for your records.
Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO allotment status: How to check on BSE?
Go to the official BSE website here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "Vibhor Steel Tubes Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO Listing Date
Shares of Vibhor Steel Tubes Limited will be listed on BSE & NSE on Tuesday, February 20, 2024.
Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO Subscription Details
Subscription Day 3
Total Subscription: 298.86 times.
Institutional investors: 178.73 times.
Non-institutional investors: 721.34 times.
Retail investors: 188.17 times.
Employee Reserved: 201.48 times.
Subscription Day 2
Total Subscription: 101.38 times.
Institutional investors: 8.52 times.
Non-institutional investors: 252.14 times.
Retail investors: 90.24 times.
Employee Reserved: 78.91 times.
Subscription Day 1
Total Subscription: 27.59 times.
Institutional investors: 3.56 times.
Non-institutional investors: 48.30 times.
Retail investors: 32.44 times.
Employee reserved: 27.41 times.
Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Tuesday, February 13
IPO Close Date: Thursday, February 15
Basis of Allotment: Friday, February 16
Initiation of Refunds: Monday, February 19
Credit of Shares to Demat: Monday, February 19
Listing Date: Tuesday, February 20
About Vibhor Steel Tubes
Vibhor Steel Tubes Limited, established in 2003, is a company in India that makes and sells steel pipes and tubes. Their products are used in various heavy engineering industries across the country. They have different types of pipes in their collection, like ERW pipes for carrying water, oil, and gas, hot-dipped galvanised pipes for agriculture and infrastructure, hollow section pipes in square and rectangular shapes, primer painted pipes, and crash barriers for railways, highways, and roads.
The company operates from two manufacturing facilities in Raigad, Maharashtra, and Mahabubnagar (Dist.), Telangana. They also have a warehouse in Hisar, Haryana.