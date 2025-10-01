Vedanta Group's Sterlite Electric Applies For IPO — Check Fresh Issue, OFS Details

Vedanta Ltd. subsidiary Sterlite Electric Ltd. has applied for an initial public offering of shares. The IPO consists of a fresh issue of 77.9 crore equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each and an offer for sale by existing shareholders of 77.9 crore shares.

Twin Star Overseas Ltd. is the promoter offloading stake via the OFS route. It holds 69.46% of the pre-IPO equity capital in Sterlite Electric.

The Mauritius-registered firm is a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Ltd. and acts as a parent organisation for companies like Sterlite Technologies Ltd., Sterlite Electric Ltd., and Serentica Renewables India 9 Ltd.

Vedanta owns 1.35% in Sterlite Electric.

Kailash Chandra Maheshwari, Jacob John G, and Ramguru Radhakrishnan are other shareholders making their offer in the OFS, according to the draft red herring prospectus.

Sterlite Electric plans to utilise funds from the IPO fresh issue for repayment of debt (Rs 350 crore), funding capital expenditure (Rs 225 crore) and general corporate purposes.

As on Sept. 20, 2025, the aggregate outstanding borrowings of the company on a consolidated basis is Rs 3,486 crore.

Besides, the capex will go towards expansion at the company's Vadodara facility for purchase of plant, machineries and equipment over fiscal 2027.

Axis Capital Ltd., Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd., and Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd. are the merchant bankers to the IPO.