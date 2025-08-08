Varmora Granito Files DRHP To Raise Funds; Eyes Rs 400 Crore Via Fresh Issue

According to a report by Technopak, the Indian domestic tiles market has witnessed significant growth over the past years. Valued at approximately Rs 36,000 crore in Fiscal 2019, the market expanded to Rs 53,100 crore by Fiscal 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.7%. It is further projected to grow to Rs 76,900 by Fiscal 2029, representing a CAGR of 9.7% from Fiscals 2025 to 2029.