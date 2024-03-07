V R Infraspace IPO To Be Finalised Today; How To Check Allotment Status

On the last day of subscription, V R Infraspace IPO was subscribed 93.41 times, with Others category subscribing 85.21 times, and retail investors 90.55 times, as per chittorgarh.com

The SME IPO with a fixed price issue of Rs 20.40 crore concluded its subscription period on March 6, 2024. The IPO, consisting of 24 lakh fresh shares at a price of Rs 85 per share, opened for subscription on March 4, 2024. The minimum lot size for the application was set at 1600 shares.

The allotment for V R Infraspace IPO is expected to be finalised on Thursday, March 7.