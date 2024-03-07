V R Infraspace IPO To Be Finalised Today; How To Check Allotment Status
The allotment of V R Infraspace Limited shares is expected to be finalised on Thursday, March 7.
On the last day of subscription, V R Infraspace IPO was subscribed 93.41 times, with Others category subscribing 85.21 times, and retail investors 90.55 times, as per chittorgarh.com
The SME IPO with a fixed price issue of Rs 20.40 crore concluded its subscription period on March 6, 2024. The IPO, consisting of 24 lakh fresh shares at a price of Rs 85 per share, opened for subscription on March 4, 2024. The minimum lot size for the application was set at 1600 shares.
Investors can check V R Infraspace IPO allotment status on the official website of the registrar for IPO, Link Intime India Private Ltd.
How to check V R Infraspace IPO allotment status on Link Intime India Private Ltd
Visit the Link Intime India website here: https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html
Select "V R Infraspace Limited" from the company drop-down list on the Public Issue page.
Enter your PAN number, application number, DP Client ID or Account Number/IFSC
Click on the "SUBMIT" button.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
V R Infraspace IPO Listing Date
The shares of V R Infraspace Limited are set to list on NSE SME on Tuesday, March 12.
About V R Infraspace Limited
V R Infraspace Limited, established in December 2015, is a real estate development company based in Vadodara, Gujarat. Specialising in residential and commercial projects, the company focuses on constructing affordable and luxurious buildings equipped with security systems, recreational facilities, play areas, and power backups. Operating under the brand name "VR," the company has successfully completed projects like VR Celebrity Luxuria and VR Imperia for residential purposes, along with a commercial venture called VR One Commercial Business Center.