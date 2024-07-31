Utssav Cz Gold Jewels IPO Open Today: Check Price Band And Other Key Details

The price band for the Utssav Cz Gold Jewels IPO has been set between Rs 104 and Rs 110 per share. Investors must apply for a minimum lot size of 1,200 shares, which requires an investment of Rs 1,32,000 for retail investors. For high-net-worth individuals, the minimum investment is for 2 lots, totalling 2,400 shares, and amounting to Rs 2,64,000.

Subscription for the Utssav Cz Gold Jewels IPO will close on August 2. Allotments are expected to be finalised by Monday, August 5, and the listing is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday, August 7, on the NSE SME platform.

The IPO is being managed by Choice Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd., with Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. serving as the registrar and Choice Equity Broking acting as the market maker.