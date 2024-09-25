UTI AMC’s Ajay Tyagi Warns Investors To Choose Wisely In Booming SME IPO Space

Ajay Tyagi, head of equities at UTI Asset Management Co., views the SME IPO space with concern due to the recent influx of listings and warns that retail investors need to do their own research before investing in such IPOs.

So far in 2024, over 190 small and medium enterprises have debuted on the NSE Emerge and BSE SME platforms.

Sharing his concern, Tyagi told NDTV Profit that things may go overboard quickly in this space.

“That’s the market where you hardly see any institutional participation. That’s where the retail part of the market gets completely agog,” he said.

“SME IPOs are clearly a case of concern as far as the main markets are concerned. Here, one needs to exercise caution,” Tyagi added.