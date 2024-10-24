Usha Financial Services IPO Opens For Public Subscription: Check GMP, Price Band And Other Key Details

The Usha Financial Services IPO price band has been set at Rs 160 to Rs 168 per share. Retail investors can place bids for a minimum lot size of 800 shares, totalling an investment of Rs 1.34 lakh.

The NBFC has set aside up to 50% of the net issue size for qualified institutional buyers. Additionally, up to 35% of the net issue has been reserved for retail individual investors and the remaining 15% is set aside for non-institutional investors.

Usha Financial Services IPO share allotment status is set to be finalised on Oct. 29. Credit of shares to the Demat account of successful bidders will be done on Oct. 30 along with refunds for non-allottees.

Shares of Usha Financial Services are set to list on the NSE SME platform, Emerge, on Oct 31.

The book-running lead managers for the NSE SME issue are Narnolia Financial Services Ltd. and Unistone Capital Pvt. The registrar for the NBFC’s public issue is Skyline Financial Services Pvt.

SS Corporate Securities Ltd. is the market maker for the issue.