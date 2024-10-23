Usha Financial Services IPO GMP Indicates Shares Could List At 27% Premium

Usha Financial Services IPO price band has been fixed at Rs 160 to Rs 168 apiece. Retail investors can apply for at least 800 shares in a single lot, taking the minimum investment value to Rs 1,34,400 for each application.

The public offer is an entirely fresh issue of 58.6 lakh shares worth Rs 98.45 crore.

Skyline Financial Services Pvt. is the registrar for the offer, while Narnolia Financial Services Ltd. and Unistone Capital Pvt Ltd. are the book-running lead managers of the IPO. SS Corporate Securities Ltd. is acting as the market maker of the issue.

Use of Proceeds

Usha Financial Services in its red herring prospectus said that it will use the proceeds from the IPO to augment the capital base of the company. The rest of the proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

About Usha Financial Services Ltd.

Usha Financial Services Ltd. is registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as an NBFC-ICC (Non-Banking Financial Company - Investment and Credit Company). Incorporated in 1995, the company provides lending solutions to NBFCs, corporations, MSMEs and individuals, especially women entrepreneurs.