Usha Financial Services IPO Allotment Today; Steps To Check Status Online And GMP Details

The initial public offering of Usha Financial Services Ltd. was subscribed nearly 20 times on the third and final day of bidding on Monday. The SME IPO received bids for 7,51,10,400 shares against 38,78,400 shares for offer, as per the market tracking site Chittorgarh.

The category for non-institutional investors (NIIs) received 28.55 times subscription while the part for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 10.04 times. Also, the retail individual investors portion got 20.76 times subscription.

Usha Financial Services IPO was subscribed 3.37 times on day two of the subscription on Oct. 25. It was subscribed 1.36 times on Oct. 24, the first day of bidding.

The company aims to raise Rs 98.45 crore from the market through a fresh issue of 58.6 lakh shares.

The Usha Financial Services IPO price band was set at Rs 160 to Rs 168 per share. Retail investors could place bids for a minimum lot size of 800 shares, totalling an investment of Rs 1.34 lakh.