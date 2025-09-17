Urban Company Share Price Live: Stock Surges After Stellar Debut With 57% Premium

Business NewsIPOsUrban Company Share Price Live: Stock Surges After Stellar Debut With 57% Premium
17 Sep 2025, 10:15 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Urban Company is India’s most subscribed public issue in 2025, closing with a staggering 109x subscription rate. With bids pouring in for over 11 billion shares against an offer of just 106 million, it’s clear that investors are eager to buy into this story. Here we bring you real-time updates! So stick with us through the day for real-time coverage, from the final subscription details to the discovery price and live share price movements.

Urban Company Share Price Live: Stock Rises After Stellar Debut

After a stellar debut at the exchanges with 57% premium, the shares of Urban company are zooming. The share price is up at Rs 169.3 as of 10:10 am.


Dev Accelerator IPO Listing Live: Lists Flat  

Dev Accelerator Ltd. made an underwhelming debut on the stock market on Wednesday, listing at its IPO price.

The stock opened at Rs 61 on the NSE and Rs 61.3 on the BSE. The issue price was Rs 61 per share.

Shringar House Of Mangalsutra IPO: Listed With 14% Premium

The shares of Shringar House Of Mangalsutra IPO debuted at 14.2% premium over issue price at Rs 188.5 at NSE over issue price of Rs 165.

The shares have listed on the BSE with 13.8% premium at Rs 187.7.


Urban Company IPO: Listed With 57% Premium

The shares of Urban Company IPO debuted with 57.52% premium over issue price at Rs 162.25 on the NSE over issue price of Rs 103.

The shares have listed on the BSE with a 56.3% premium at Rs 161.

Urban Company IPO: Discovery Price In-line With GMP

Urban Company's discovery price of Rs 162.25 and the 57.52% premium is in line with the GMP of Rs 54 and the 52.43% premium.

















