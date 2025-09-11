Urban Company IPO GMP Soars As Issue Subscribed Over 4 Times; Check Latest Grey Market Premium

Urban Company, which launched its initial public offering (IPO) to raise Rs 1,900 crore from the primary market on September 10, was fully subscribed on Day 1.

The public issue was booked 3.13 times on Wednesday, led by demand from retail investors who bid 7 times the number of shares offered. Investors poured in by subscribing to 33,37,87,825 shares against the 10,67,73,244 shares on offer. The IPO was subscribed 4.28 times as of 10:40 a.m. on Thursday, according to the data from the NSE.

The company, which operates an online marketplace offering home and beauty services, has also seen its GMP (grey market premium) soar after opening for subscription. The current GMP trends suggest a favorable listing for the IPO when it lists on the stock market next week

As subscription for the issue enters its second day, here's all you need to know about the Urban Co. IPO.