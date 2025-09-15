⁠Urban Company IPO Allotment In Spotlight Today; Check Status, GMP And Listing Date

The IPO allotment status for the Urban Company is expected to be finalised on September 15.

The initial public offering of Urban Company Ltd. saw strong demand across investor categories on the last day of subscription on Friday. The mainboard IPO was overall booked 103.63 times on the final day of subscription. The issue received bids for 11,06,44,73,965 shares against 10,67,73,244 shares on offer.

Among the various categories, the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked their quota 140.2 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) subscribed their segment 74.04 times. The retail portion of the IPO was booked 39.25 times. The employee quota was booked 36.79 times.

The IPO was open for bidding from September 10 to September 12. The Urban Company IPO, worth Rs 1,900 crore, was a book-building issue comprising a fresh issuance of 4.58 crore shares, amounting to Rs 472 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 13.86 crore shares, aggregating to Rs 1,428 crore. The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 98 and Rs 103 per share.

Applicants can check the Urban Company IPO allotment status on the NSE or BSE websites, or through the registrar, MUFG Intime India.