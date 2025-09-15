Urban Company IPO Allotment In Spotlight Today; Check Status, GMP And Listing Date
Investors who bid for Urban Company IPO can check the allotment status on NSE and BSE. According to the current GMP, investors can expect a potential gain of up to 66%.
The IPO allotment status for the Urban Company is expected to be finalised on September 15.
The initial public offering of Urban Company Ltd. saw strong demand across investor categories on the last day of subscription on Friday. The mainboard IPO was overall booked 103.63 times on the final day of subscription. The issue received bids for 11,06,44,73,965 shares against 10,67,73,244 shares on offer.
Among the various categories, the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked their quota 140.2 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) subscribed their segment 74.04 times. The retail portion of the IPO was booked 39.25 times. The employee quota was booked 36.79 times.
The IPO was open for bidding from September 10 to September 12. The Urban Company IPO, worth Rs 1,900 crore, was a book-building issue comprising a fresh issuance of 4.58 crore shares, amounting to Rs 472 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 13.86 crore shares, aggregating to Rs 1,428 crore. The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 98 and Rs 103 per share.
Applicants can check the Urban Company IPO allotment status on the NSE or BSE websites, or through the registrar, MUFG Intime India.
Check Urban Company IPO Allotment Status On BSE
Head to the official BSE IPO allotment page here - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.
Select Equity as the issue type.
From the dropdown menu, choose "Urban Compant Limited"
Enter your Application Number or PAN.
Complete the Captcha verification.
Click Search to check your allotment status.
Check Urban Company IPO Allotment Status On BSE
Go to the NSE IPO allotment page here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids.
Click on “Equity & SME IPO bid details.”
From the company list, select "URBANCO".
Enter your PAN and Application Number.
Hit “Submit” to check your allotment status.
Check Urban Company IPO Allotment Status On BSE
Visit the IPO allotment page here - https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html.
From the company dropdown menu, select “Urban Company Ltd.” (the option will appear only after allotment is finalised).
Choose one of the available options: PAN, Application Number, DP/Client ID, or Account No/IFSC.
Enter the corresponding details based on your selection.
Click “Submit” to check your allotment status.
Urban Company IPO GMP Today
The Grey Market Premium (GMP) for Urban Company IPO stood at Rs 68.5 as of 7:30 a.m. on September 15. Compared to the upper end of the price band of Rs 103, the latest GMP indicates a potential listing price of Rs 171.5 apiece, at a premium of 66.50%.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data sourced from InvestorGain.
Urban Company IPO Listing Date
Shares of Urban Company Ltd. are tentatively scheduled to debut on the NSE and BSE on September 17. Refunds will be initiated on Tuesday, September 16, and shares will also be transferred to the Demat accounts of allottees the same day.
About Urban Company And Use of Proceeds
The company has proposed to utilise the IPO funds for new technology development and cloud infrastructure, marketing activities and general corporate purposes.
Founded in December 2014, Urban Company is a tech-driven marketplace for home and beauty services. It operates in 51 cities across India, the UAE and Singapore (excluding its Saudi Arabia JV) as of June 30, 2025. The platform connects consumers with trained, background-verified professionals for services like cleaning, plumbing, electrical work, appliance repair, beauty and massage. It also offers home solutions under its ‘Native’ brand.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.