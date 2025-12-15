Upcoming IPOs This Week: One Mainboard And Three SME Initial Public Offerings In Pipeline
KSH International is the only mainboard IPO that will launch on Tuesday, Dec. 16.
The third week of December is poised to see a slowdown in IPO activity, with a significantly lower number of launches compared to the first two weeks, which saw over 30 firms enter the market.
Specifically, this week, one mainboard and three SME initial public offerings (IPOs) are scheduled to open for subscription. The companies plan to utilise the proceeds from the IPOs for varied purposes, including funding capital expenditure and working capital requirements, as well as for general corporate purposes.
Here’s a look at these upcoming IPOs this week.
Mainboard IPO This Week
KSH International IPO
The KSH International is a book-build issue of Rs 710 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 1.09 crore shares worth Rs 420 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 76 lakh shares worth Rs 290 crore.
The KSH International IPO will be open for subscription from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18. Shares of the company will be listed on the BSE and NSE on Dec. 23.
The price band for the IPO is at Rs 365 to Rs 384 per share. A single lot size comprises 39 shares.
KSH International Limited is the third-largest manufacturer and the largest exporter of magnet winding wires in India.
SME IPOs This Week
1. Neptune Logitek IPO
The Neptune Logitek IPO is a fixed price issue of Rs 46.62 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 37 lakh shares. The subscription window will be open from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17. Shares of Neptune Logitek are proposed to be listed on the BSE SME platform on Dec. 22.
Neptune Logitek is an integrated logistics solution provider. The price band for the IPO is fixed at Rs 126 per share. The lot size for the IPO is 1,000 shares.
2. Global Ocean Logistics India IPO
The Global Ocean Logistics India IPO is a book build issue of Rs 30.41 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 39 lakh shares.
Investors can bid for shares in the IPO from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19. The shares of Global Ocean Logistics India will be listed on the BSE SME platform on Dec. 24. The price band for the IPO is set at Rs 74 to Rs 78 per share. The lot size for the IPO is 1,600 shares.
Global Ocean Logistics India provides multimodal logistics solutions across ocean, air, road and rail.
3. MARC Technocrats IPO
The MARC Technocrats IPO is a book build issue of Rs 42.59 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 37 lakh shares worth Rs 34.13 crore and an OFS of 9 lakh shares amounting to Rs 8.46 crore.
It will be open for subscription from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19. Shares of the company are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the NSE SME platform on Dec. 24.
The price band for the IPO is set at Rs 88 to Rs 93 per share. A single lot size comprises 1,200 shares.
The company offers consulting, project management and R&D capabilities in the civil engineering and environmental sectors.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.