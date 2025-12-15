Upcoming IPOs This Week: One Mainboard And Three SME Initial Public Offerings In Pipeline

The third week of December is poised to see a slowdown in IPO activity, with a significantly lower number of launches compared to the first two weeks, which saw over 30 firms enter the market.

Specifically, this week, one mainboard and three SME initial public offerings (IPOs) are scheduled to open for subscription. The companies plan to utilise the proceeds from the IPOs for varied purposes, including funding capital expenditure and working capital requirements, as well as for general corporate purposes.

Here’s a look at these upcoming IPOs this week.