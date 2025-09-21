Upcoming IPOs This Week: 25 Companies Set For Offering — Check Full List
A flurry of IPOs is set to hit the Indian markets next week, with nearly 25 companies launching their public offerings across sectors such as technology, consumer goods, energy, and manufacturing. The IPOs range from micro-sized issues to larger offerings
Atlanta Electricals Ltd. will open its on Sept. 22, Ganesh Consumer Products Ltd will also open on Sept. 22., Sheshaasi Technologies Ltd., will open on Sept. 23.
Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Ltd's Initial Public Offering opens for subscription on Tuesday, Sept. 23. The company has set a price band of Rs 393 to Rs 414 per equity share for the public issue.
This will mark company's maiden public issue worth Rs 745 crore, comprising entirely of fresh issue and no offer for sale. The face value of the equity share is Rs 5 each.
Jaro Institute Of Technology Ltd. too will launch its IPO on Sept. 23, and Solarworld Energy Solutions Ltd will also launch its IPO on Sept. 23.
Jaro Institute Ltd., which operates under the brand 'Jaro Education', has set the price band at Rs 846 to Rs 890 per share for its initial public offering launching next week.
The Rs 450-crore IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of Rs 170 crore and an offer for sale of 31 lakh shares aggregating to Rs 280 crore by promoter Sanjay Namdeo Salunkhe
Other companies joining the IPO wave include Epack Prefab Technologies, Jain Resource Recycling, Jinkushak Industries, Solves Edibles, Prime Cable Industries, and Ecoline Exim, among others. These IPOs span from Sept. 22 to Sept. 30, with allotment dates ranging from Sept. 25 to Oct. 6.
New Listing
Multiple IPOs are scheduled to list next week. These include Euro Pratik Sales Ltd. and TechD Cybersecurity Ltd. which will debut on Sept. 23, 2025, followed by VMS TMT Ltd. and Sampat Aluminium Ltd. on Sept. 24, and finally, JD Cables Ltd. will be listed on Sept. 25, 2025.