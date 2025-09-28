Business NewsIPOsUpcoming IPOs This Week: 20 Companies Set For Offerings— Check Full List
Upcoming IPOs This Week: 20 Companies Set For Offerings— Check Full List

The upcoming mainboard IPOs Glottis Ltd., Om Freight Forwarders Ltd., Fabtech Technologies Ltd., will open for subscription on Sept. 29.

28 Sep 2025, 11:00 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>IPO tracker: Investors will have a wide array of opportunities across both mainboard and SME segments. (Image source: Grok)</p></div>
IPO tracker: Investors will have a wide array of opportunities across both mainboard and SME segments. (Image source: Grok)
The Indian primary market is buzzing with fresh activity as a new wave of initial public offerings sweeps across both the mainboard and SME segments. Twenty IPOs will open for subscription next week, with SME IPOs leading the primary market. Meanwhile, 15 ongoing IPOs will close next week.

The upcoming mainboard IPOs Glottis Ltd., Om Freight Forwarders Ltd., Fabtech Technologies Ltd., will open for subscription on Sept. 29. Meanwhile, Advance Agrolife Ltd., will open for subscription on Sept. 30.

The current mainboard active IPOs are Trualt Bioenergy Ltd., Pace Digitek Ltd., Jinkushal Industries Ltd.

The SME segment is also witnessing significant action. The upcoming SME IPOs in India this week are Shlokka Dyes Ltd., Valplast Technologies Ltd., B.A.G.Convergence Ltd., Riddhi Display Equipments Ltd., Chiraharit Ltd., Zelio E-Mobility Ltd., Sodhani Capital Ltd., Vijaypd Ceutical Ltd., 

Sheel Biotech Ltd., Om Metallogic Ltd., Infinity Infoway Ltd., Suba Hotels Ltd., Dhillon Freight Carrier Ltd., Sunsky Logistics Ltd., Greenleaf Envirotech Ltd., are the other SME IPOs that will open in the upcoming week.

New Listing

Multiple IPOs are scheduled to list next week. Mainboard IPOs—Epack Prefab Technologies, BMW Ventures, Jain Resource Recycling will list next week.

The SME platform will stay equally active with multiple listings. The current active SME IPOs that will list next week are Chatterbox Technologies, Solvex Edibles, KVS Castings, Rukmani Devi Garg Agro Impex, Praruh Technologies, Gurunanak Agriculture, M P K Steels, Ameenji Rubber, Gujarat Peanut'

Manas Polymers, Bhavik Enterprises, Justo Realfintech, Systematic Industries, DSM Fresh Foods, Earkart, Telge Projects, Oval Projects Engineering are the other SME IPOs that will list next week.

