Upcoming IPOs This Week: 20 Companies Set For Offerings— Check Full List

The Indian primary market is buzzing with fresh activity as a new wave of initial public offerings sweeps across both the mainboard and SME segments. Twenty IPOs will open for subscription next week, with SME IPOs leading the primary market. Meanwhile, 15 ongoing IPOs will close next week.

The upcoming mainboard IPOs Glottis Ltd., Om Freight Forwarders Ltd., Fabtech Technologies Ltd., will open for subscription on Sept. 29. Meanwhile, Advance Agrolife Ltd., will open for subscription on Sept. 30.

The current mainboard active IPOs are Trualt Bioenergy Ltd., Pace Digitek Ltd., Jinkushal Industries Ltd.