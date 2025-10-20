Upcoming IPOs: SEBI Issues Nod For Public Issues Of ARCIL, Shadowfax Tech, Aggcon Equipments, Four Others

Asset Reconstruction Company (India) Ltd., Shadowfax Technologies Ltd. and Aggcon Equipments International Ltd. are among seven companies to have received the go-ahead from Securities and Exchange Board of India on Monday for their initial public offerings.

The other IPOs that received the market regulator's green light include Safex Chemicals Ltd., Rayzon Solar Ltd., Sudeep Pharma Ltd. and PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery Ltd.

The market regulator issued its so-called 'observation letter' to these companies, which in SEBI parlance means an approval, on Monday.